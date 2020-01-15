Allen McElroy will step down as town attorney

BERWICK – Longtime town Attorney Allen McElroy Jr. announced Tuesday that he will retire from his position as Berwick’s legal counsel.

“I was first elected to the council back in 1974, served five terms on the council. I then was appointed when I decided not to seek election after five terms, Mayor Hardaway appointed me, as legal counsel and I have continued since January of 1995 as legal counsel for the town of Berwick,” McElroy said.

“Effective February 1, I will formally resign, but I’m asking to be appointed as assistant council because there are a lot of things I have worked on that I will continue to work on with no compensation.” McElroy said.

The board will replace McElroy with his partner, Robert L. Duffy, from the law firm McElroy and Duffy law office.

In addition to his private practice, Duffy is the St. Mary Parish Juvenile Public Defender. He has also served as the city attorney for the City of Morgan City.

“I stand ready to move forward with this mayor, this council and this town and it will be an honor to do so,” Duffy said.