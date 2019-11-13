Alleged threat being investigated at Berwick High

Berwick High School officials were working with local law enforcement Wednesday morning in response to a report that a student made a threat.

“The principal sent out a JText notifying parents of the situation,” said Joe Stadalis, assistant superintendent of St. Mary Parish Schools.

Parents received that text from Berwick High School’s JCall System Wednesday morning informing them that all students, faculty and staff were safe.

The text went on to explain that earlier in the morning it was reported that a student allegedly made a threat and all precautions were immediately taken, district protocols were enacted and law enforcement were notified.

The text continued to say that there is an ongoing investigation and law enforcement will have an increased presence at the school over the next few days.

“Students are safe and secure at school,” Stadalis said.