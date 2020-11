The Rev. Herb Bennerfield III conducts a special Mass on Monday for All Souls Day at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Patterson. All Souls Day is commemorated across the Christian world, by Roman Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant congregations, on or around Nov. 2 by remembering and praying for loved ones who have died. Bennerfield also blessed graves at the St. Joseph Cemetery.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker