The Morgan City Police Department says all lanes are open again on U.S. 90 at Brashear Ave.

At 10 a.m., Morgan City officers were on the scene of an accident on westbound U.S. 90 just past Brashear Avenue. Traffic was being diverted off U.S. 90 at Brashear.

No one was injured in the single-vehicle accident, the MCPD reported.