All four tax renewals in St. Mary Parish approved by voters

All four tax renewals on ballots in St. Mary Parish passed by over-whelming margins despite low voter turnout, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

St. Mary Parish Library’s operations and maintenance tax — which affects all areas of the parish outside of Morgan City, which has its own library — along with an operation and maintenance tax for the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, Berwick’s tax renewal for public works and St. Mary Water and Sewer Com-mission No. 1’s tax for improvements, extensions, operation and maintenance, all passed.

The library renewal, a 10-year, 5.72-mill tax that raises about $2.7 million per year, passed with 1,438 (69%) voting for the measure, while 656 (31%) voted against it. Unofficial voter turn-out for the measure was 8.2%.

Meanwhile, the 2-mill, 10-year renewal for operation and maintenance at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium passed with 412 (70%) voting for the continuation of the tax, while 180 (30%) opposed the measure. Unofficial voter turnover for the measure was 8%.

The measure will raise $786,000 per year.

Berwick’s renewal of its 6-mill, 20-year tax for public works projects, such as recreation, roads and public safety work, passed with 261 (82%) voting for the measure and 56 (18%) opposing it. Unofficial voter turnout for the measure was 10.1%.

The millage will raise $180,000 per year.

St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission No. 1’s 9.99-mill property tax renewal for improvements, extensions, operation and maintenance passed with 63 (80%) voting for the renewal and 16 (20%) opposing it. The tax is for 10 years and will raise $825,000 per year.

Unofficial voter turn-out was 7.6%.