Agencies working on Community Christmas Tree

Morgan City Municipal Auditorium is working with Morgan City Main Street on the first ever Community Tree.

Jonathan Price at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium, said, “We had a tree donated, and Beth and I thought, let’s ask the community to come together and decorate it.” Beth, who Price is referencing, is Elisabeth Price, director of Morgan City Main Street.

Together they are asking for local artists to donate handmade or hand-painted work. “It doesn’t have to be glitzy or glamorous,” J. Price said. “We are looking for handmade, not store bought.”

Families can make it into a family experience and create a family ornament to bring for the tree as well.

The Community Tree will be up and on display for the Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market Dec. 3.

Ornaments can be dropped off at 728 Myrtle Street in Morgan City or mailed to P.O. Box 1218, Morgan City, La. 70381.