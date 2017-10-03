DARE offered parents the chance to place updated pictures of their children in an ID packet.

Children receive badges and yo-yos at the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control table.

Afternoon Out Against Crime

Tue, 10/03/2017 - 11:37am Anonymous

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
The Morgan City Police Department and the Doric 87 Free & Accepted Masons observed the national Night Out Against Crime on Sunday afternoon at Lawrence Park. The Coast Guard, Homeland Security, the St. Mary Sheriff's Office and other agencies took part.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017