After traffic stop, two arrested on meth charges

Morgan City police made two arrests Wednesday on charges of methamphetamine possession, Police Chief James F. Blair reported.

—Charles Herman Pittman, 50, Uranus Street, Bayou Vista, was arrested 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on charges of tail lamps, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice-tampering with evidence.

—Mikel James Ashley, 50, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth Street and Greenwood Street. The driver was identified as Pittman along with his passenger, Ashley.

During the traffic stop, officers found suspected methamphetamine concealed on his person. He was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers continued their investigation found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Ashley's possession.

They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Dylan Deondre Robinson, 22, Chennault Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182. The driver was identified as Robinson.

A computer check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Eric Spencer Gaskins, 49, Apple Street, Morgan City, at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to an address on Railroad Avenue for a person trespassing. They learned Gaskins came to the location and caused a disturbance.

He was also previously barred from the address. Gaskins was located on Myrtle Street and placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bryson Anthony Scully, 20, Fig Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of reckless operation of an off-road vehicle.

Officers were called to the area of Veterans Boulevard and Hickory Street for several individuals riding dirt on the roadway without helmets.

When officers arrived, they located Scully and a 15-year-old male juvenile driving in a reckless manner on the roadway. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Jordyn Ray McCoy, 19, Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Juvenile male, 14, Amelia, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting arrest or officer and ungovernable juvenile. The juvenile male was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Calvin Edward Charles, 65, Labau Street, Baldwin, at 12:16 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and stop signs/yield signs. Charles was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—John Anthony Boyd Sr., 51, Hogan Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lane usage. Boyd was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Adam Charles Davis, 44, 1Madison Street, Franklin, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and misuse of toxic vapors. Davis was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

Anthony Wells, 67, Antigo Street, Franklin, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of crack cocaine. No bail has been set.

—Fabian Zaeire Bartley, 30, Oregon Street, Berwick, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute. No bail has been set.