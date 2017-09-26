Adult Ed Week at Young Memorial

The Adult Education program at Young Memorial Campus is celebrating “National Adult Education and Family Literacy” Week this week.

The Adult Education program offers classes toward earning a high school equivalency diploma or a refresher in reading, language and math for individuals who already have a diploma who may need a skills upgrade.

The program also offers English as a second language classes during the day at Young Memorial and at night at J. S. Aucoin Elementary in Amelia. In addition, the program offers provide assistance with the transition to college and career programs, resume writing, and job searches.

Free registration for Adult Education and ESL is held every Monday.

Call 985-380-2957, ext. 350 or 337-828-1171 for more information.