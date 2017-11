Submitted Photos

M.E. Norman Elementary School held a ceremony Nov. 1 to mark the school's adoption by the Friends of Norman. In the top photo from left are Principal Shannon Hoffpauir; Herman Hartman and Earl Johnson, Friends of Norman; and Bridget Guillot, St. Mary Parish Schools. The students are Ava Loupe, Christopher Morgan, Brianna Davis. In the bottom photo are Friends of Norman Hartman, Cathy Landry and Johnson.