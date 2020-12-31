77 new confirmed COVID cases in local parishes

Seventy-seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 50 of them in St. Martin, were reported for three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Thursday.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health reported no new COVID-related deaths here.

In St. Mary, 13 new confirmed cases raise the pandemic total to 2,719 with 13 probable cases.

St. Martin has the 50 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,545 with 261 probable cases.

Ten new confirmed cases raise Assumption's case count to 1,148 with 231 probable cases.

The death tolls remain at 96 with six probable in St. Mary, 76 with six probable in St. Martin and 26 with two probable in Assumption.

Statewide:

--4,051 cases raised the confirmed pandemic total to 285,477 with 29,798 probable. Wednesday's total of 6,754 new cases was the highest total of the pandemic.

--40 deaths raised the toll to 7,115 confirmed with 373 probable.

--14 more COVID-positive people are in hospitals Thursday for a total of 1,717.

--8 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 202.