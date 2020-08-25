7 P.M. UPDATE.: Laura now expected to bring winds of 115 mph

BULLETIN

Hurricane Laura Intermediate Advisory Number 24A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

700 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...LAURA STRENGTHENING OVER THE CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO...

SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...25.0N 89.0W

ABOUT 435 MI...700 KM SE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA

ABOUT 465 MI...745 KM SE OF GALVESTON TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...983 MB...29.03 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

* East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Freeport Texas to San Luis Pass

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Laura was located

by NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 25.0

North, longitude 89.0 West. Laura is moving toward the

west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion should

continue tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by

Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should

continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center

of Laura will move across the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and the

northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The hurricane should

approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday

night and move inland near those areas late Wednesday night or

Thursday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph (140 km/h)

with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the

next 36 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at

landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175

miles (280 km).

The minimum central pressure reported by the Air Force Hurricane

Hunter aircraft is 983 mb (29.03 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

Key messages for Laura can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City LA including Sabine Lake

and Calcasieu Lake...9-13 ft

Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft

Port Bolivar TX to Sea Rim State Park...6-9 ft

Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-6 ft

San Luis Pass TX to Port Bolivar...3-5 ft

Galveston Bay...3-5 ft

Freeport TX to San Luis Pass...2-4 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake

Borgne...2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves. This storm surge could

penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in

southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: From Wednesday afternoon through Friday, Laura is

expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated

maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the northwestern

Gulf Coast from western Louisiana to far eastern Texas, and

northward into much of Arkansas. Over the Lower to Middle

Mississippi Valley from central Louisiana into western Tennessee and

Kentucky, and southeastern Missouri, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with

isolated totals of 6 inches are expected. This rainfall will cause

widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their

banks, and minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

By late Friday into Saturday, portions of the Tennessee and Ohio

Valley could see 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts as

tropical moisture from Laura moves through the region.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning

area Wednesday night and Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are

expected to reach the coast in the hurricane warning area late

Wednesday or Wednesday night, and are expected in the tropical

storm warning area Wednesday night and Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to

spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western

Louisiana early Thursday.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are expected Wednesday and Wednesday

night over Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwestern Mississippi.

SURF: Swells produced by Laura are affecting the U.S. Gulf coast

from the west coast of Florida to Louisiana and are expected to

reach the coast of Texas and northeastern Mexico overnight and on

Wednesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf

and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your

local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.

Forecaster Pasch