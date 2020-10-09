7 P.M. FRIDAY: Delta comes ashore in Cameron, moves inland

BULLETIN

Hurricane Delta Intermediate Advisory Number 21A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

700 PM CDT Fri Oct 09 2020

...DELTA JUST INLAND ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA COAST...

...HURRICANE CONDITIONS AND A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE

OCCURRING WITHIN THE WARNING AREA...

SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...30.0N 93.0W

ABOUT 25 MI...40 KM WSW OF JENNINGS LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...90 MPH...150 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...971 MB...28.67 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Storm Surge Warning from High Island, Texas to Sabine Pass has

been discontinued.

The Tropical Storm Warning west of San Luis Pass, Texas has been

discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* East of Sabine Pass to the Mouth of the Pearl River including

Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* West of High Island to San Luis Pass, Texas

* East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River,

including New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located

near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 93.0 West. Delta is moving

toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is

expected to continue through Saturday morning. A motion toward the

northeast is then expected through Sunday night. On the forecast

track, the center of Delta should move across central and

northeastern Louisiana tonight and Saturday morning. After that

time, the system is forecast to move across northern Mississippi

into the Tennessee Valley.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher

gusts. Rapid weakening is expected overnight and Saturday. Delta

is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm tonight and to a tropical

depression on Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160

miles (260 km). The National Weather Service office at Lake Charles

reported sustained winds of 64 mph (103 km/h) with gusts to 95 mph

(153 km/h) at the airport.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb (28.67 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Delta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41

KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT1.shtml.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Morgan City, LA including

Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft

Holly Beach, LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA...5-8 ft

Morgan City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA...4-6 ft

Sabine Pass to Holly Beach, LA...2-4 ft

Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to the Mouth of the Pearl River...2-4 ft

Lake Borgne...2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...1-3 ft

Mouth of the Pearl River to the AL/FL border including Mobile

Bay...1-3 ft

Sabine Lake...1-3 ft

Port O'Connor, TX to Sabine Pass including Galveston Bay...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding

depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are occurring within the hurricane

warning area, and should continue during the next few hours.

Tropical storm conditions will continue within portions of the

tropical storm warning areas through early Saturday.

RAINFALL: Today through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 5 to

10 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches, from

southwest into central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts will lead

to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along with minor

to major river flooding.

For extreme east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas,

and western Mississippi, Delta is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches

of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. These rainfall

amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and isolated minor

river flooding.

As the remnants of Delta move farther inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain,

with locally higher amounts, are expected in the Tennessee Valley

and Mid Atlantic this weekend. There is a potential for 3 to 6

inches in the Southern Appalachians, which could lead to isolated

flash, urban, and small stream flooding.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible through tonight over the

southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

SURF: Swells from Delta are affecting portions of the northern and

western Gulf coast. These swells are likely to cause life-

threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult

products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.