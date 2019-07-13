7 a.m. update: Barry at 45 mph as it moves north
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Barry Intermediate Advisory Number 16A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019
700 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
...BARRY MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWARD OVER WEST-CENTRAL LOUISIANA...
...LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING RAINS THE PRIMARY THREAT...
SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...31.4N 93.4W
ABOUT 5 MI...10 KM W OF PEASON RIDGE LOUISIANA
ABOUT 80 MI...125 KM SSE OF SHREVEPORT LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...10 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Morgan City to Cameron
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Intracoastal City to Mouth of Atchafalaya River
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning.
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the
indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk please see
the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic
available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.
Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions
to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for
other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other
instructions from local officials.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was
located near latitude 31.4 North, longitude 93.4 West. Barry is
moving toward the north near 6 mph (10 km/h), and this general
motion is expected to continue through Monday. On the forecast
track, the center of Barry will move across the western and northern
portions of Louisiana today, and over Arkansas tonight and Monday.
NOAA Doppler weather radar data and surface observations indicate
that maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph (75 km/h) with
higher gusts. These winds are occurring near the coast to the
southeast of the center. Weakening is expected as the center moves
farther inland, and Barry is forecast to weaken to a tropical
depression later today.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
mainly over water to the southeast of the center. A sustained wind
of 39 mph (63 km/h) was recently reported at Cypremort Point,
Louisiana, located in Vermilion Bay.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface
observations is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Key Messages for Barry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River...1 to 3 ft
Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Biloxi MS, including Lake
Pontchartrain...Water levels are decreasing to normal levels as
the storm moves inland.
RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of
6 to 12 inches over south-central Louisiana, with isolated maximum
amounts of 20 inches. Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi
Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with
isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall is expected to
lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring across portions of
the Tropical Storm Warning area, and these conditions will persist
through the morning.
TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes are possible today across
portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, western Alabama, and eastern
Arkansas.