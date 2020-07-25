6 p.m. update on Hurricane Hanna

Note: Hurricane Hanna made landfall about 5 p.m. CDT near South Padre Island, Texas

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082020

400 PM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020

NOAA Doppler weather radar data from Brownsville and Corpus Christi,

Texas, along with reconnaissance data from the Air Force Hurricane

Hunters indicate that Hanna has continued to strengthen this

afternoon. A 30-nmi-wide eye remains distinct in the radar data, and

dropsonde and 700-mb flight-level-level height data from the

aircraft indicate that the central pressure has decreased to 973 mb.

The aircraft measured a peak 700-mb flight-level wind speed of 86 kt

on its last outbound leg, which equates to about 77 kt at the

surface. Coincident with the flight-level wind data were SFMR

surface wind speeds of 80 kt. In addition, Doppler velocity values

have been averaging close to 100 kt between 5000-6000 ft in the

northern and northeastern eyewall, which converts to 80-kt surface

wind speed estimates. Based on these data, the initial intensity has

been increased to 80 kt. No further strengthening is anticipated

before the center of Hanna's eye makes landfall along the south

Texas coast in a few hours.

Doppler radar and aircraft reconnaissance fixes indicate that Hanna

has finally made the much anticipated turn toward the

west-southwest, now showing an initial motion of 255/07 kt. A

west-southwestward motion is expected to continue for the next 48

hours, which will take Hanna well inland over south Texas, followed

by eventual dissipation in about 48 h over over the mountains of

northeastern Mexico. The new NHC track forecast remains unchanged

from the previous advisory, and lies near the center of the tightly

packed consensus models.

Key Messages

1. Life-threatening storm surge will continue along portions of the

Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Sargent, where a Storm Surge

Warning is in effect. Residents in these locations should follow

advice given by local emergency officials.

2. Hurricane conditions will continue within the Hurricane Warning

area along the Texas coast through this evening. Strong winds will

also spread inland across portions of South Texas where Tropical

Storm and Hurricane Warnings are in effect.

3. Hanna is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of

southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. These rains will result in

life-threatening flash flooding and isolated minor to moderate river

flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/2100Z 26.8N 97.2W 80 KT 90 MPH

12H 26/0600Z 26.7N 98.4W 50 KT 60 MPH...INLAND

24H 26/1800Z 26.0N 100.0W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

36H 27/0600Z 25.5N 101.4W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 27/1800Z...DISSIPATED INLAND