5 A.M. SUNDAY: Marco still headed for SE Louisiana landfall

FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

Tropical Storm Marco Discussion Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Thunderstorm bursts continue to fire near the center of Marco, then

weaken an hour or two later due to persistent shear. Overall, the

storm's appearance hasn't changed with nearly all of the deep

convection very near or northeast of the center. Although the

satellite presentation is somewhat lacking at the moment, the

earlier Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission found believable

SFMR values to 60 kt, so that value remains the initial wind speed.

The intensity forecast remains tricky with Marco due to its small

size and marginal environment. There are some models that briefly

relax the shear today, which will likely be enough of a change to

allow Marco to reach hurricane strength. Later on, while the

cyclone is near the coast of Louisiana, the shear is forecast to

increase, but it is unknown exactly how close to landfall this will

occur. Our best forecast at this time is that the strongest winds

will be confined to the coast, and that Marco will then weaken

faster than most hurricanes do over the swamps of Louisiana due to

the shear. No significant changes were made to the intensity

forecast, which is very close to the model consensus. The new

forecast necessitates the issuance of hurricane warnings for

portions of southeastern Louisiana.

Marco continues moving north-northwestward or 335/11 kt. This

general track and speed is likely today, with a turn to the

northwest and decrease in forward speed expected as the storm

weakens late Monday. While the track forecast is essentially

unchanged from the previous one, there is still a fair bit of

spread in the model guidance, likely tied to the intensity

forecast. The stronger guidance is near or northeast of the new

model consensus, due to the upper-level flow, and the NHC forecast

leans in that direction, close to the previous official prediction.

Key Messages:

1. Hurricane conditions, life-threatening storm surge, and heavy

rainfall are expected from Marco along portions of the Gulf Coast

beginning on Monday, and Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings have

been issued. Interests in these areas should follow any advice

given by local government officials.

2. Tropical Storm Laura could bring additional storm surge,

rainfall, and wind impacts to portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast by the

middle of next week. This could result in a prolonged period of

hazardous weather for areas that may also be affected by Marco.

Interests there should monitor the progress of Marco and Laura and

updates to the forecast during the next few days.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/0900Z 23.7N 87.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 23/1800Z 25.3N 87.6W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 24/0600Z 27.3N 88.6W 65 KT 75 MPH

36H 24/1800Z 29.0N 89.7W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 25/0600Z 29.9N 91.5W 45 KT 50 MPH...INLAND

60H 25/1800Z 30.5N 93.1W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

72H 26/0600Z 31.0N 95.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

96H 27/0600Z...DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Blake

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

500 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Laura has maintained an impressive convective pattern despite the

center being located over extreme south-central Dominican Republic.

Numerous cloud tops of -85C to -90C have been noted over the

Barahona peninsula, an indication that extremely heavy rainfall has

been occurring there. The center of Laura passed over or very near

Santo Domingo around 0430Z based on a noticeable wind shift that

was measured at the international airport. Laura's outflow pattern

has also continue to improve in all quadrants. The initial intensity

of 40 kt is based on earlier scatterometer and aircraft data, along

with surface observations along the north coast of the Dominican

Republic.

Laura has continued to move west-northwestward and the initial

motion estimate is now 285/16 kt. There has been a significant

westward shift in the latest NHC model guidance, which appears to be

due to most of the global models taking the center of Laura farther

south over central or southern Hispaniola rather than emerging it

off the north coast of Haiti like the GFS is and has been

forecasting. Given that the most intense convection has persisted

along the southern coast of Hispaniola, that is where the most

likely area that a low-level and/or mid-level circulation is most

probable to develop or persist. As a result, the new NHC track

forecast favors a more southerly and westerly track solution

similar to the preponderance of the track guidance. However, the

new forecast track has not been shifted as far to the left as the

consensus models in the event that the models shift back to the

north. However, the latter scenario is appearing less likely based

observed satellite trends since the previous advisory.

Little if any significant change in strength is expected due to

Laura moving pretty much down the spine of Hispaniola and Cuba

during the the next 36 hours, with the strongest wind likely

remaining over water in the northeast quadrant where the pressure

gradient will be the tightest between the cyclone and the Bermuda

High. By 48 hours and continuing until landfall, Laura is forecast

to remain in a low shear and very favorable upper-level outflow

environment while passing of extremely warm SSTs near 31C. This

should allow for significant strengthening to occur once the cyclone

regains a decent inner core after exiting Cuba. The new NHC

intensity forecast is a blend of the intensity forecasts by the GFS

and ECMWF global models and the corrected consensus models HCCA and

FSSE.

Key Messages:

1. Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of the

Dominican Republic and Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, the

southeastern Bahamas, and Cuba through Monday. Heavy rainfall is

likely across these areas and could cause mudslides and flash and

urban flooding.

2. Tropical storm conditions are possible the central Bahamas and

Andros Island tonight and Monday, and in the Florida Keys on

Monday.

3. The details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts

remain uncertain since Laura is forecast to move near or over

portions of the Greater Antilles through Monday. However, Laura is

forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and could bring storm

surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast

by the middle of next week. This could result in a prolonged period

of hazardous weather for areas that are likely to be affected by

Tropical Storm Marco earlier in the week. Interests there should

monitor the progress of Laura and Marco and updates to the forecast

during the next few days.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/0900Z 18.8N 70.9W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 23/1800Z 19.8N 73.7W 40 KT 45 MPH...OVER WATER

24H 24/0600Z 20.9N 77.5W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

36H 24/1800Z 22.2N 81.1W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

48H 25/0600Z 23.5N 84.2W 45 KT 50 MPH...OVER WATER

60H 25/1800Z 24.9N 87.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 26/0600Z 26.4N 89.4W 75 KT 85 MPH

96H 27/0600Z 29.9N 92.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

120H 28/0600Z 35.0N 91.4W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

$$

Forecaster Stewart