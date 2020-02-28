Article Image Alt Text

4th annual Basin Brewfest

Fri, 02/28/2020 - 11:13am
Staff Report

The fourth annual Basin Brew Fest will be taking place Saturday, March 21 in downtown Morgan City. Early admission will be available for those with VIP tickets from 2-3 p.m. Those with general admission tickets will be allowed entry from 3-6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28 is the last day to get your VIP tickets with the sale ending at 11:59 p.m. It is also the last day to pre-order an event shirt. Tickets and t-shirts can be purchased at www.basinbrewfestmc.com
VIP tickets cost $55 and General Admission tickets will be $30 and will increase to $40 at the entry gate.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020