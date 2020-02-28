4th annual Basin Brewfest

The fourth annual Basin Brew Fest will be taking place Saturday, March 21 in downtown Morgan City. Early admission will be available for those with VIP tickets from 2-3 p.m. Those with general admission tickets will be allowed entry from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 is the last day to get your VIP tickets with the sale ending at 11:59 p.m. It is also the last day to pre-order an event shirt. Tickets and t-shirts can be purchased at www.basinbrewfestmc.com

VIP tickets cost $55 and General Admission tickets will be $30 and will increase to $40 at the entry gate.