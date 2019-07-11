4 a.m. update: Barry landfall expected Friday night or early Saturday

BARRY HEADING TOWARD THE LOUISIANA COAST... ...DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND WINDS CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...28.1N 90.2W

ABOUT 95 MI...155 KM SW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 125 MI...205 KM SSE OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 5 MPH...7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 400 AM CDT, the broad circulation center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 28.1 North, longitude 90.2 West. Barry is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph. A track toward the northwest is expected to begin later today, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana tonight or Saturday, and then move inland into the Lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, a few hours ago, indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Barry could become a hurricane tonight or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles to the east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure estimated from a surface observations nearby was 1000 mb (29.53 inches).