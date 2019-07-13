4 a.m. update: Barry at 45 mph as it moves north

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Barry Advisory Number 16

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019

400 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

...BARRY MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD OVER WESTERN LOUISIANA...

...LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING RAINS THE PRIMARY THREAT...

SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...31.4N 93.4W

ABOUT 80 MI...125 KM SSE OF SHREVEPORT LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City to Cameron

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Intracoastal City to Mouth of Atchafalaya River

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the

indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk please see

the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions

to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was

located near latitude 31.4 North, longitude 93.4 West. Barry is

moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn

toward the north is expected later today, and this general motion

should continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center

of Barry will move across the western portion of central and

northern Louisiana today, and over Arkansas tonight and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

These winds are occurring near the coast to the southeast of the

center. Weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland,

and Barry is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later

today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

mainly over water to the southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations

is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key Messages for Barry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River...1 to 3 ft

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Biloxi MS, including Lake

Pontchartrain...Water levels are decreasing to normal levels as

the storm moves inland.

RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of

6 to 12 inches over south-central Louisiana, with isolated maximum

amounts of 20 inches. Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi

Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with

isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall is expected to

lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring across portions of

the Tropical Storm Warning area, and these conditions could persist

through the morning.

TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes are possible today across

portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, western Alabama, and eastern

Arkansas.