4 A.M. THURSDAY: Hurricane, storm surge warnings for St. Mary

urricane Delta Advisory Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 08 2020

...DELTA MOVING NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO...

...HURRICANE CONDITIONS AND LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXPECTED

TO BEGIN ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON FRIDAY...

SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...23.4N 91.8W

ABOUT 450 MI...725 KM SSE OF CAMERON LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...100 MPH...155 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 15 MPH...24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...973 MB...28.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi including Calcasieu

Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake

Borgne

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* High Island, TX to Sabine Pass

* East of Ocean Springs, Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama

border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass

* East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River,

including New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located

near latitude 23.4 North, longitude 91.8 West. Delta is moving

toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion with a

a reduction in forward speed is expected today. A turn to the north

is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-

northeastward motion by Friday night. On the forecast track, the

center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico today, and

move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or

Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Delta is expected to become

a major hurricane again by tonight. Some weakening is forecast

when Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb (28.74 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Delta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41

KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT1.shtml.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Pecan Island to Port Fourchon, LA including Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft

Cameron, LA to Pecan Island, LA...4-7 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to the Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-6 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS...3-5 ft

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas...3-5 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL border...2-4 ft

High Island, TX to Cameron, LA including Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft

MS/AL border to the AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...1-3 ft

Sabine Lake...1-3 ft

Port O'Connor, TX to High Island, TX including Galveston Bay...1-3

ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding

depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane

warning area by Friday afternoon or evening, with tropical storm

conditions expected within this area earlier on Friday. Tropical

storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning

areas on Friday.

RAINFALL: Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to

produce 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 15

inches, for southwest into south central Louisiana. These rainfall

amounts will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream

flooding, along with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

For extreme east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas

and western Mississippi, Delta is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches

of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. These rainfall

amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated minor

river flooding.

As Delta moves farther inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally

higher amounts, is expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic this

weekend.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible late tonight through Friday

over southern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi

SURF: Swells from Delta will begin to affect portions of the

northern and western Gulf coast later today. These swells are

likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 700 AM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi