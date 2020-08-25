4 A.M.: Laura now forecast to be Category 3 hurricane

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

400 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...LAURA NOW FORECAST TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE OVER THE

NORTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO ON WEDNESDAY...

...ADDITIONAL HURRICANE WATCH AREA ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF TEXAS...

SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...22.9N 85.7W

ABOUT 85 MI...140 KM NW OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA

ABOUT 680 MI...1095 KM SE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...65 MPH...100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...995 MB...29.39 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Watch from South of Port Bolivar to San Luis

Pass has been changed to a Hurricane Watch.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from San Luis Pass to

Freeport Texas.

The Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys from the Seven Mile

Bridge to Key West has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque,

La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

* Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass to Freeport Texas

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Hurricane Warnings will likely to issued later this morning or

afternoon for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area

outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by

your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was

located near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 85.7 West. Laura is

moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). This

general motion should continue today. A turn toward the northwest

is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward

motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast

track, the center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the

southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Laura is then forecast to

move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and

Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts

on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.

Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and

Laura is now expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Laura can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

High Island TX to Morgan City LA including Sabine Lake, Calcasieu

Lake, and Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft

Port Bolivar TX to High Island TX...4-6 ft

Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-6 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake

Borgne...3-5 ft

San Luis Pass TX to Port Bolivar TX...2-4 ft

Galveston Bay...2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related

flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal

cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Laura is expected to produce the following storm total

rainfall accumulations:

Rainfall will be coming to an end across western Cuba Tuesday

morning with additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible.

From Wednesday afternoon into Saturday, Laura is expected to produce

rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12

inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the

Texas and Louisiana border north into portions of the lower

Mississippi Valley. This rainfall could cause widespread flash and

urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and minor to

isolated moderate river flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread westward

within the warning area in western Cuba during the next few hours.

Tropical storm conditions are also expected for the Dry Tortugas for

a few more hours.

Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area along

the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions

possible by Wednesday afternoon.

SURF: Swells generated by Laura are affecting portions of Cuba, the

central Bahamas, and the Florida Keys. Swells are expected to

spread northward along portions of the west coast of Florida

peninsula and the coast of the Florida panhandle later today and

tonight, and reach the northern and northwest Gulf coast by

Wednesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf

and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your

local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 700 AM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.

POST-TROPICAL STORM MARCO

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

400 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...MARCO BECOMES A REMNANT LOW JUST SOUTH OF LOUISIANA...

...THIS IS THE LAST ADVISORY...

SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...28.8N 91.2W

ABOUT 60 MI...100 KM S OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

ABOUT 110 MI...175 KM SSE OF LAFAYETTE LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...30 MPH...45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1008 MB...29.77 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco

was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 91.2 West. The

post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17

km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the

next day or so. On the forecast track, Marco should continue moving

westward just offshore the coast of Louisiana until the system

dissipates.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is expected, and Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco

is forecast to dissipate by early Wednesday, if not sooner.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

SURF: Swells and rip currents affecting the north-central Gulf

coast will gradually subside today. Please consult products from

your local weather service office.