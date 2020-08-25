4 A.M.: Laura now forecast to be Category 3 hurricane
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
TROPICAL STORM LAURA
400 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...LAURA NOW FORECAST TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE OVER THE
NORTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO ON WEDNESDAY...
...ADDITIONAL HURRICANE WATCH AREA ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF TEXAS...
SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...22.9N 85.7W
ABOUT 85 MI...140 KM NW OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA
ABOUT 680 MI...1095 KM SE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...65 MPH...100 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...995 MB...29.39 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
The Tropical Storm Watch from South of Port Bolivar to San Luis
Pass has been changed to a Hurricane Watch.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from San Luis Pass to
Freeport Texas.
The Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys from the Seven Mile
Bridge to Key West has been discontinued.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi
* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* San Luis Pass Texas to west of Morgan City Louisiana
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque,
La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth
* Dry Tortugas
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* San Luis Pass to Freeport Texas
* Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours
before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
dangerous.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Hurricane Warnings will likely to issued later this morning or
afternoon for portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.
For storm information specific to your area in the United
States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please
monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service
forecast office. For storm information specific to your area
outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by
your national meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was
located near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 85.7 West. Laura is
moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). This
general motion should continue today. A turn toward the northwest
is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward
motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast
track, the center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the
southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning. Laura is then forecast to
move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and
Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts
on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds remain 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.
Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and
Laura is now expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Key messages for Laura can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
High Island TX to Morgan City LA including Sabine Lake, Calcasieu
Lake, and Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft
Port Bolivar TX to High Island TX...4-6 ft
Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-6 ft
Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake
Borgne...3-5 ft
San Luis Pass TX to Port Bolivar TX...2-4 ft
Galveston Bay...2-4 ft
Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to
the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be
accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related
flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal
cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information
specific to your area, please see products issued by your local
National Weather Service forecast office.
RAINFALL: Laura is expected to produce the following storm total
rainfall accumulations:
Rainfall will be coming to an end across western Cuba Tuesday
morning with additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible.
From Wednesday afternoon into Saturday, Laura is expected to produce
rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12
inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the
Texas and Louisiana border north into portions of the lower
Mississippi Valley. This rainfall could cause widespread flash and
urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and minor to
isolated moderate river flooding.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread westward
within the warning area in western Cuba during the next few hours.
Tropical storm conditions are also expected for the Dry Tortugas for
a few more hours.
Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area along
the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions
possible by Wednesday afternoon.
SURF: Swells generated by Laura are affecting portions of Cuba, the
central Bahamas, and the Florida Keys. Swells are expected to
spread northward along portions of the west coast of Florida
peninsula and the coast of the Florida panhandle later today and
tonight, and reach the northern and northwest Gulf coast by
Wednesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf
and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your
local weather office.
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next intermediate advisory at 700 AM CDT.
Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.
POST-TROPICAL STORM MARCO
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020
400 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...MARCO BECOMES A REMNANT LOW JUST SOUTH OF LOUISIANA...
...THIS IS THE LAST ADVISORY...
SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...28.8N 91.2W
ABOUT 60 MI...100 KM S OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA
ABOUT 110 MI...175 KM SSE OF LAFAYETTE LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...30 MPH...45 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1008 MB...29.77 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco
was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 91.2 West. The
post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17
km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the
next day or so. On the forecast track, Marco should continue moving
westward just offshore the coast of Louisiana until the system
dissipates.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.
Additional weakening is expected, and Post-Tropical Cyclone Marco
is forecast to dissipate by early Wednesday, if not sooner.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
SURF: Swells and rip currents affecting the north-central Gulf
coast will gradually subside today. Please consult products from
your local weather service office.