33 new COVID cases in local parishes

Thirty-three new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 of them in St. Mary, were reported in three local parishes for the 48 hours ending at midday Sunday. One death listed as probably COVID-related was reported for St. Martin.

St. Mary's 20 new confirmed cases raise the pandemic total to 3,300 confirmed with 768 probable. The number of deaths remains at 107 confirmed with 12 probable.

St. Martin has nine new confirmed cases for a total of 4,399 confirmed with 405 probable. The death toll is now 102 confirmed with nine probable.

Assumption has four new cases for a total of 1,524 confirmed with 549 probable. The parish has recorded 29 confirmed deaths with four probable.

Statewide:

-1,909 new cases raise the pandemic total to 365,859 confirmed with 58,317 probable.

--26 new deaths raise the toll to 8,798 confirmed with 668 probable.

--50 fewer COVID-positive people are in Louisiana hospitals for a total of 756.

--9 fewer people are on ventilators for a total of 120.