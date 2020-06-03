3 St. Mary students make Tech honors list

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its spring 2020 quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.

Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).

Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.

St. Mary students receiving the honors are:

—Kristina Ann Theriot⃰ of Berwick.

—Rosemarie Anne Colley of Baldwin.

—Olivia C. Luke of Franklin.