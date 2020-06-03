Article Image Alt Text

3 St. Mary students make Tech honors list

Wed, 06/03/2020 - 11:25am
Staff Report

Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its spring 2020 quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
St. Mary students receiving the honors are:
—Kristina Ann Theriot⃰ of Berwick.
—Rosemarie Anne Colley of Baldwin.
—Olivia C. Luke of Franklin.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020