The 3 Redneck Tenors are next up in concert series

The 3 Redneck Tenors, classically trained Broadway and opera stars, are bringing a show unlike any you’ve ever seen before to Morgan City Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

Single event tickets are available for $25 (adults) and $5 (students K-12). Tickets may be purchased at the door. Call 985-385-2307 for more information.

Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge have completely changed the game for the upper-range world of tenors, their booking company says.

This show, full of downhome laughs and big city music, is like Duck Dynasty meets Carnegie Hall. The 3 Redneck Tenors give their audiences a knee-slapping musical comedy show.

The Community Concert Association of Morgan City, Inc. was formed in 1947 and continues to bring world-class entertainment to the Tri-City area of Morgan City, Berwick and Patterson and the rest of St. Mary Parish and surrounding parishes.