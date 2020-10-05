3 candidates, all seeking first judicial post, point to experience

PATTERSON -- Three candidates seeking to join the state judiciary for the first time each made the case for a particular kind of experience Monday at a St. Mary Chamber forum at the Patterson Area Civic Center.

They are Natalie Broussard of New Iberia, Keith E. Thibodeaux of St. Martinville and Anthony "Tony" Saleme of Morgan City. They're running for the 16th Judicial District Election Section 2 Division F seat being vacated by Judge Gregory P. Aucoin. The primary will be Nov. 3. If a runoff is needed, it will be Dec. 5.

Thibodeaux pointed to his 30 years of general legal practice, dealing with civil cases, criminal cases and "the widow whose inheritance is in dispute." He's learned to listen, he said.

"Each and every litigant deserves to be heard ...," Thibodeaux said. "I have that ability."

Like Thibodeaux, Broussard has a general practice dealing with many areas of the law. Her experience also includes a variety of community and social involvement, including the United Way of Acadiana and a program that took in children affected by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the old Soviet Union.

And her experience also includes serving as a member of the Iberia Parish Council. Broussard stressed her ability to handle political pressure.

"I've had to make the decisions that may not have been politically popular but needed to be done," Broussard said.

Saleme's experience differed from that of his opponents.. He has worked with the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office as an assistant district attorney for 23 years. Seven of them were in St. Martin Parish, and the rest in St. Mary.

He said his experience includes trying cases from minor misdemeanors to first-degree murder, and he believes he has built a reputation for integrity and fairness.

"Nothing can cause a lack of faith in the judicial system more than when they feel the outcome is predetermined or he didn't get his day in court," Saleme said.

Also at Monday's forum:

--The three candidates were asked to name the reforms they'd like to make in the judicial system and what they think needs to be fixed.

Thibodeaux said the large number of cases in the system needs to be addressed.

"The backlog is such that justice cannot be achieved," Thibodeaux said.

Saleme said better and more communication is needed between defendants and their defense attorneys, some of whom may go into court after speaking with their clients only two times.

He believes there's a lack of available legal representation for low-income people. He thinks more potential litigants should be steered toward justice of the peace courts and city courts, where expensive legal counsel may not be necessary.

Broussard would like to explore the use of volunteer attorneys to help people with court-related forms and the use of specialized paralegals, who might provide the sort of legal assistance that physician assistants provide in the health care system.

--The candidates were asked to name the quality they have that is most needed by a judge.

Broussard made his case for being a good listener.

Saleme said his top quality is fairness.

Broussard said her skill is communication.

"There won't be anyone walking out of my courtroom saying, 'What in the world was she thinking?'" Broussard said.

Check back for a video of the forum.

"