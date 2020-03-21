29 parishes now report positive COVID-19 tests

After more than 2,700 tests at state and commercial labs, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Louisiana was at 585 Saturday morning, up from 537 Friday evening.

Twenty-nine parishes now report positives tests. No positives have been reported in either St. Mary or St. Martin. Eight cases have been reported in Terrebonne, five in Lafourche and two in Iberia.

The statewide death toll is now at 16.

Orleans and Jefferson account for 468 of the positive tests.