2021-22 public school classes will begin Aug. 6

CENTERVILLE —Students will return to school Aug. 6 for the 2021-22 school year, and finish their studies May 27, 2022.

That was what the St. Mary Parish School Board agreed upon through majority vote during its monthly meeting, but it didn’t come without some opposition.

Board member Pearl Rack said she didn’t have a problem with the calendar, but she said she had an issue with the board meeting in May 2022 coinciding with high school graduations set for the evening of May 12, but she wanted to move the meeting date up one day.

School Board meetings are normally on the second Thursday of each month, which for next year would fall on May 12, the same evening graduations are set for Berwick, West St. Mary and Centerville high schools.

Board Vice President Marilyn LaSalle noted that in the past, board members left the meetings early to attend graduation.

But Rack didn’t like that idea.

“I don’t want to have to rush from a board meeting, and there’s something that comes up that I’m not able to respond to,” she said.

Board President Kenneth Alfred and board member Ginger Griffin suggested the board wait to make any changes in meeting dates until they set the board meetings for 2022, which will be done next January.

The board undertook two votes related to the issue Thursday. The first, to approve the calendar, was approved on a 9-1 count with Rack opposing it. Board member Roland Verret was absent.

Then, Rack offered a motion to expand Thursday’s agenda to add a change in meeting date for that month to May 11, 2022, at 5 p.m., and fellow board member Sylvia Lockett offered a second. Because the motion didn’t receive full board approval, with Wayne Deslatte and Griffin opposing, it could not be added to the agenda, according to legal counsel Bob Hammonds.

As for the calendar, the main change is students will attend school a full day on Dec. 17, their last day prior to Christmas break.

“After toying around with a few days, this seems to be the cleanest way to end school on Dec. 17 for Christmas break,” Assistant Superintendent Joe Stadalis told the board.

Dates of note on the calendar for students are fall break on Oct. 8-11, with a teacher in-service day on Oct. 12. Students will resume classes Oct. 13.

Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 22-26, while Christmas break will be held from Dec. 20-Jan. 4. Teachers will have a professional development day on Jan. 5, and students will resume classes on Jan. 6.

Mardi Gras break is Feb. 28-March 4, and Easter holiday will be April 11-18.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, the board met in executive session for approximately 40 minutes for a routine evaluation of Superintendent Teresa Bagwell’s job performance.

After the executive session, Alfred said that Bagwell was rated “excellent” in each of the seven areas she was graded on.

“So she had an overall ‘excellent’ evaluation,” Alfred said.

In other action, the board:

—Learned from Chief Financial Officer Alton Perry that a resolution will be brought to the board at its April 8 monthly meeting calling for a special election for Consolidated School District No. 5 for the renewal of its current ad valorem tax for that area.

Perry said that if the resolution is approved the proposition will be sent to the State Bond Commission and subsequently placed on the October election ballot.

—Heard a routine announcement from Perry that the 2021 millage rates will be adopted at the board’s May 13 monthly meeting.

—Approved a resolution granting permission for the school system for the issue and sale of up to $11.5 million of taxable general obligation school refunding bonds for the 5th Ward Special School District No. 1.b

Jason Akers of Foley & Judell told the board the move will allow the School Board to see if it can refinance at a better rate for its general obligation bonds in the Fifth Ward Special School District No. 1, which were issued in 2014.

“Just as a reminder, refinancing of existing bonds is taking old debt out at a high interest rate and putting new bonds at a lower interest rate in its place and saving money as a result.” Akers told the board.

—Learned from Director of Federal Programs Debra McClarity in her report from Tuesday’s special services meeting that the parish Special Olympics track and field meet is scheduled for May 14, but it hasn’t been determined where the meet will be held.

—Approved a recommendation from the District III Maintenance Committee meeting prior to Thursday’s full board meeting to award the Morgan City High School first floor heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement in the school’s right classroom wing, cafeteria and band/chorus areas to Volute Inc., the low bidder. Volute’s bid is for $810,700. Including $64,856 in fees from the project’s engineer, ADG Engineering of Lafayette, the project is estimated to cost $875,556.

—Granted permission to re-advertise a bid for the school system’s hunting and trapping lease at Possum Bayou after no bids were received during the last advertisement.

—Approved proclamations for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, which will be celebrated in March; Week of the Young Child (April 10-16), Secretary and/or Administrative Professional’s Week (April 18-24), Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2-8) and National Autism Awareness Month, which will be celebrated in April.