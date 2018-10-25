1,664 people vote early in St. Mary

The early voting total for the Nov. 6 primary in St. Mary Parish rose to 1,664 Wednesday, the second day of early voting for the Nov. 6 primary.

Another 428 people voted early Wednesday at the Registrar of Voters Office branch, 301 Third St. in Morgan City. At the Franklin courthouse, 248 people voted in person Wednesday, Another 15 mailed ballots were counted, Fifteen ballots mail ballots were counted, according to Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe.

In all, 984 in-person and mail ballots have been received at Morgan City, and 684 have been received at Franklin.

As of Oct. 1, St. Mary Parish had 33,075 voters, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Here are links to our election coverage:

3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT