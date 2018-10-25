1,664 people vote early in St. Mary

Thu, 10/25/2018 - 11:01am
Links here for text and video election coverage

The early voting total for the Nov. 6 primary in St. Mary Parish rose to 1,664 Wednesday, the second day of early voting for the Nov. 6 primary.

Another 428 people voted early Wednesday at the Registrar of Voters Office branch, 301 Third St. in Morgan City. At the Franklin courthouse, 248 people voted in person Wednesday, Another 15 mailed ballots were counted, Fifteen ballots mail ballots were counted, according to Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe.

In all, 984 in-person and mail ballots have been received at Morgan City, and 684 have been received at Franklin.

As of Oct. 1, St. Mary Parish had 33,075 voters, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Here are links to our election coverage:

3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

House race

Policy, not rancor, in 3rd District forum

Video, Part 1

Video, Part 2

Video, Part 3

FANTASY SPORTS PROPOSITION

Fantasy sports proposition on Nov. 6 ballot

SECRETARY OF STATE

Louisiana Spotlight: For Ardoin, incumbent becomes target

Secretary of state candidates knock voter letter

STATE AMENDMENTS

What the proposed amendments are all about

ST. MARY SHERIFF

Sheriff forum: Patrols, leadership, tacos

Video Part 1

Video Part 2

Video Part 3

PATTERSON

Candidates talk about Patterson progress

Video: Police chief

Video: City council

Video: Mayor

MORGAN CITY COUNCIL

Video: District 4

BERWICK

Drainage and development: Berwick candidates give their priorities

ST. MARY SCHOOL BOARD

School board, coroner candidates appear at forum

Video: District 9

Video: District 10

ST. MARY CORONER

School board, coroner candidates appear at forum

Video: Coroner

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018