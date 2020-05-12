13-year-old arrested in Berwick boat theft

A 13-year-old turned himself in Sunday at the Berwick Police Department after being named in a warrant alleging that he took part in stealing a boat, Police Chief David Leonard said.

At about 12:10 p.m., a juvenile walked into the Berwick Police Department with his guardian, stating they were there so he could turn himself in on an active warrant for his arrest. The juvenile was placed under arrest and booked on the charge.

He was later released to the custody of his guardian with juvenile court proceedings pending.

The warrant stems from an incident in which a boat was reported stolen Friday from Berwick. During the course of the investigation, officers were provided pictures of suspects stealing the boat, and the juvenile was identified and a warrant was prepared for his arrest.

Investigators later recovered the stolen boat in the Atchafalaya River and it was returned to the owner. More arrests are pending in this investigation.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Ernest Sentel Oneal, 38, Fifth Street, Morgan City, at 1:25 a.m. Monday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated and battery of the infirm.

Officers were called to a Fifth Street residence for a disturbance. They came into contact with Oneal. Officers observed he was intoxicated and learned he had committed a battery on a person with disabilities. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Javien Jawan Francis, 23, Oregon Street, Berwick, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Saturday on warrants for four counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Officers came into contact with Francis in the area of Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department and City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Josue B. Avilez-Ortiz, 27, Chennault Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Saturday on a charge of first-offense driving while intoxicated.

Officers investigating a crash at the intersection of Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue identified one of the drivers as Avilez-Ortiz.

The officer suspected driver impairment and gave him a field sobriety test. He did poorly on the test and was placed under arrest.

He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and given an intoxilyzer test. He gave a breath sample of 0.142g%. He was booked into the Morgan City Police Department.

—Alonzo Bennett, 34, Martin Luther King Avenue Patterson, was arrested on 1:32 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and on a warrant for simple battery.

Officers were called to a residence on Bush Street for a disturbance. They came into contact with Bennett. A warrant check revealed the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for hisarrest.

During the investigation, Bennett was found in possession of a firearm. A computer check revealed he was a convicted felon. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Adrienne Alice Businelle, 41, Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Sunday on a leash law violation. Businelle was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Rontrell Robertson, 32, Antoine Street, Houma, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robertson was released on a summons to appear on Aug. 21.

—Mark Anthony Robin Jr., 35, Cynthia Street, Franklin, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse child endangerment law-aggravated, and introduction of contraband into penal institution. Robin was released on an $8,500 bond.

—Patrick D. Thomas, Sr., 46, Feu Follet Road, Lafayette, was arrested at 4:26 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds. Thomas was released on a $12,000 bond.

—Justin Anthony Michael Lacaze, 27, Fortune Street, Berwick, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. No bail has been set.

—Lee Anthony Gibson, 37, La. 83, Franklin, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper display of license plates, driving under suspension and resisting an officer by flight. Gibson was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Brittnay Clements, 31, Gary Duhon Drive Franklin, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Xanax and on an active probation and parole warrant. No bail has been set.

—Jeffery P. Moore, 58, South Penn Road, Franklin, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of first-offense driving while intoxicated. Moore was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Angelle Rene Broussard, 28, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Sunday on charges of theft and driving under suspension. Broussard was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Charles O. Jones Jr., 50, Main Street, Jeanerette, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and speeding. Jones was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.

—Barney Burrell, 42, Fontelieu Road, New Iberia, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension, stop signs and yield signs, and possession of marijuana. Burrell was released on a summons to appear Aug. 21.