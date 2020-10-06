13 new COVID cases, no deaths in three parishes

Thirteen new COVID cases were reported in three local parishes for the 24 hours ending at midday Tuesday. No new deaths were reported locally by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

St. Mary's case count was adjusted downward by two to 1,956.

Eight new cases were reported for St. Martin, raising the total since the pandemic began to 2,124.

Five new cases raised Assumption's case count to 772.

The death tolls remain the same: 78 in St. Mary, 61 in St. Martin and 24 in Assumption.

Statewide:

--506 new cases raised the total to 169,044.

--6 newly reported deaths make the total 5,402.

--20 more COVID-positive people are hospitalized for a total of 567.

--The number of people on ventilators stays at 71.