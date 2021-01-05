13 drug arrests by city, parish authorities

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

St. Mary Parish and Morgan City authorities made 13 arrests on drug related charges over the long holiday period.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Clifton James Escort Jr., 42, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting arrest or officer, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug, two counts of battery on a police officer and obstruction of justice (tampering).

No bail has been set.

—Lateriontae Tabor, 22, Franklin, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Saturday on charges of no license plate light and possession of marijuana. Tabor was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Marcus Dupas, 36, New Iberia, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Saturday on charges of no tail lights and possession of marijuana. Dupas was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Kurt Anthony Chapman, 33, Franklin, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.

Chapman was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. No bail has been set.

—Nicholas Paul Harmon, 33, Franklin, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Saturday on charges of obstruction of justice (tampering), illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.

Chapman was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft. No bail has been set.

—Danny Garner, 24, St. Martinville, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a

controlled dangerous substance.

Garner was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. No bail has been set.

—Jonathan Ulmer, 44, Gray, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Ulmer was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Calethea Faye Ulmer, 50, Sulphur, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute. Ulmer was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Brandon Michael Scott, 33, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by language. Bail was set at $250.

—Celeste Nicole Naverre, 38, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer, no headlights, license plate lights required, simple criminal damage to property and driving under suspension.

Bail has been set at $4,250.

—Alex Soto, 26, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday on charges of failure to signal, improper lane usage and driver must be licensed. Soto also held a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, failure to obey traffic-control device, and operating a vehicle not covered by security. No bail has been set.

—Joseph Anthony Singleton Jr., 20, Patterson, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage and obstruction of justice (tampering). Singleton was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Martin Anthony Scelfo, 28, New Iberia, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and domestic abuse battery. No bail has been set.

—Lilly Touchet, 28, Franklin, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Touchet was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Derrick Dwayne Druilhet, 42, Baldwin, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of disturbing the peace (offensive words), resisting an officer, and entry or remaining after being forbidden. Druilhet was released on a $1,200 bond.

—Deondrae Johnson, 33, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Sunday on charges of no license plates and no insurance. Johnson was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Chaz Michael Rebardi, 26, Mill Road, Patterson, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Thursday on charges of hit and run, proper equipment required on vehicles, operation a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for a complaint of a hit and run accident. They learned the second vehicle fled the scene headed west on La. 182. A second officer located the suspect vehicle in the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street.

The driver was identified as Rebardi. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. A K-9 officer and his partner, K-9 Dally, arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation. K-9 Dally was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle.

K-9 Dally alerted officers to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Officers located suspected marijuana, paraphernalia and a firearm in the vehicle. A computer check revealed Rebardi was convicted of a felony that prohibited him from possessing a firearm. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Warrent Joseph Jennings, 37, Hickory Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Friday on charges improper lane usage, speeding, expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of MDMA (ecstasy).

—Zadre Devon Johnson, 28, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and on a warrant for failure to appear for trial.

A patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Jennings along with his passenger, Johnson.

During the traffic stop, Jennings and Johnson were found in possession of suspected ecstasy (MDMA). Jennings was additionally found in possession of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

A computer check revealed Jennings license was expired. A warrant check also revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for Johnson. Jennings and Johnson were both placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Derek Ray Thomas, 31, Elementary Lane, Opelousas, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Friday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A patrol officer observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Glenwood Street. The driver was identified as Thomas.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. During the traffic stop, Thomas was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Selena Marie Percle, 22, Jamie Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Friday, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, possession of marijuana and possession of MDMA (ecstasy).

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Railroad Avenue and Mount Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Percle.

During the traffic stop, she was found in possession of suspected marijuana and ecstasy (MDMA). She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Elaina Nicole Ashmore, 21 New Horizon Drive, New Iberia, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine and two counts of contempt of court.

Officers came into contact with Ashmore on Hilda Street during a traffic stop. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Neysa Sauce, 52, Helen Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

Officers were called to a La. 182 address for a theft complaint. They learned Sauce had committed a theft valued at $34.59 at the address. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Shannon Ashmore Wainwright, 49, Pecan Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers came into contact with Wainwright on Hilda Street. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Dawn Rumore Height, 51, Halsey Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to a Halsey Street address for a disturbance. They learned Height had caused a disturbance.

When officers went to place her under arrest, she resisted by pulling away from the arresting officer. She was handcuffed and placed under arrest. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Fredrick Deshaun Guzzetta, 23, Utah Street, Berwick, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and no passing zones.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation La. 70 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Guzzetta.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kenneth Honaey, 25, Tommie Street, Amelia, was arrested at 5:01 a.m. Friday on charges of obstructing public passages, driver must be licensed and no motor vehicle insurance.

An officer was called to the area of Justa Street and La. 182 for a motorist who appeared to be asleep in his vehicle, while stopped in the roadway. They came in contact with the driver, Honaey.

A computer check revealed he did not have a vehicle driver’s license nor motor vehicle insurance. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Candice Lee Ross, 34, East Garner, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Friday on a warrant for contempt of court and five counts of failure to appear to pay fine.

An officer came into contact with Ross on East Garner Street. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Patrica Voisin Thomas, 48, Bowman Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for disturbing the peace (fighting) and failure to appear for a relocation hearing.

Officers came into contact with Thomas at an address on La. 182. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department and the 16th District Court held active warrants for her arrest.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Charlotte Tonya Bracamontes, 32, Tiffany Street, Patterson, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of entry after forbidden and on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

—Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for individual trespassing. They learned Bracamontes enter the property after being barred from the address.

A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—A’Dontay Rayshaun Owens, 22, Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for disturbing the peace (fighting) and battery on a dating partner.

Officers came into contact with Owens in the area of Bellanger Street and Second Street. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for disturbing the peace fighting and the Patterson Police Department held an active warrant for battery on a dating partner.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Cory Lamar Butler, 29, Tyler Lane, Belle Rose, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana (first offense),

obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and speeding.

—Kandie Lynn Wilson, 21, Sophie Street, Labadieville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

An I.C.E. assigned deputy observed a southbound vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 1 in Belle Rose and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued on for a significant distance before stopping.

Upon coming into contact with the driver, the deputy noted a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. There were also suspected marijuana clippings in plain view.

The deputy summoned a K-9 unit to the location. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A subsequent search incidental to arrest as well as the suspect vehicle yielded quantities of marijuana, which was attributed to Butler. A quantity of methamphetamine was attributed to Wilson.

Both suspects were booked pending bond hearings.

—Tyrese Jeremiah Davis, 27, La. 1, Napoleonville, was arrested Friday on a felony domestic abuse battery charges related to a Dec. 27 incident near Plattenville.

Deputies responded to a complaint related to a domestic incident and made contact with the victim who had been in a relationship with Davis.

As a result of that interview, deputies were able to establish that a felony battery had occurred on the victim and Davis was the violator. Deputies did observe evidence consistent with the victim’s allegations including but not limited to physical injuries.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Davis.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and then released on a $5,000 bond.

—Wendy A. Doyle, 58, Baja Trail, Thibodaux, was arrested on charges of simple assault (two counts), possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace and felony public intimidation arising from a disturbance at a video poker outlet in Labadieville on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the location after receiving a complaint alleging that a patron had become unruly, had spit on a cashier and had physically assaulted a security officer.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, Doyle, became very unruly during the interview process and was very threatening toward the investigating deputy and his family.

Doyle was still on scene and was taken into custody. At the time, Doyle appeared to be in an intoxicated condition.

Based on all information available from witnesses and surveillance video footage,. Doyle was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

Chitimacha

Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported these arrests:

—Juvenile, 15, was arrested Dec. 19 on charges of attempted theft and criminal trespass and released to the parents.

Officers responded to a tribal residence in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned the 15-year-old juvenile was involved and was arrested.

—David Collins, 45, Bolden Street, Palmetto, was arrested Dec. 21 on a charge of conspiracy to intimidate/impeded/injure a witness. He remained incarcerated at the parish jail.

On Dec. 18, Collins was arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on other charges. In reference to these charges, officers responded to a tribal residence in reference to threats. During an investigation, it was learned Collins was making threats to a witness and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Collins was arrested at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrant and charges.

— Tynequa Tezeno, 31, Bolden Street, Palmetto, was arrested Dec. 22 on a charge of

intimidating/impeding/injuring a witness. She was transported to the parish jail.

On Dec. 21, officers responded to a residence in reference to threats. During the investigation, it was learned Tezeno was involved and a warrant was issued. On Dec. 22, Tezeno was arrested by the St, Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on the warrant where she was turned over to the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, where she was arrested on the charge and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

— Jarion Brown, 25, Martin Luther King Street, Baldwin, was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of possession of marijuana remaining or entry after being forbidden. He was released on a summons.

Officers responded to a business in reference to a subject who would not leave the premises. During the investigation, it was learned Brown was involved and in possession of illegal narcotics and was arrested.

—Gavin Barrilleaux, 22, Cottonwood Street, Morgan City, was arrested Dec. 23 on a charge of theft and released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft.

During the investigation, it was learned Barrilleaux was involved and was arrested.

—Asia Do, 25, Pearl Lane, Franklin, was arrested Dec. 26 on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding and was released on a summons.

An officer observed a traffic violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation, it was learned Do was in possession of illegal narcotics and was arrested.

—Nicholas Persilver, 34, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of criminal mischief and was released on a summons.

Officers responded to Tribal property in reference to damage to the property. During the investigation, it was learned was Persilver was involved and was arrested.

—John Darden Jr, 39, Oneida Street, Charenton, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge burglary. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal residence in reference to a burglary. During the investigation, it was learned Darden was involved and a warrant was issued. Darden was located and was arrested.

—Kyle Hebert, 31, Oneida Street, Charenton, was arrested Dec. 29 on a charge of criminal mischief and released on a summons.

Officers responded to tribal property in reference to damage to property. During the investigation, it was learned Hebert was involved and arrested.

—Juvenile, 16, was arrested Dec. 29 on a charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms and released on a summons to the parent. This arrest stemmed from a previous arrest which involved an investigation into stolen firearms.

It was learned the 16-year-old juvenile was involved and a warrant was issued. Franklin Police Department located the juvenile, who was turned over to the Chitimacha Police Department for the arrest.

—Juvenile, 15, was arrested Dec. 29 on a charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms and released on a summons to the parent. This arrest stemmed from a previous arrest that nvolved an investigation into stolen firearms.

It was learned the 16-year-old juvenile was involved and a warrant was issued. Franklin Police Department located the juvenile and was turned over to the Chitimacha Police Department for the arrest.

—John Darden Jr, 39, Oneida Street, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violation of condition of bond. He was transported to the parish jail. Officers observed Darden in violation of his bond and he was arrested.

—Demetrius Sam, 41, Aylene Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding and released on a summons.

Officers observed a traffic violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation, it was learned Sam was in possession of illegal narcotics and was arrested.

—Josephine Andrus, 54, Baa Rum Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on a charge of theft and released on a summons.

On Dec. 27, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned Andrus was involved but had already left the premises. On Sunday, Andrus turned herself in.



Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Benjamin Theriot, 32, Bigler Street, Franklin, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant dated December 29, 2020, for domestic abuse battery by strangulation. Theriot was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.



—Jameon Jack, 37, West Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested 4:21 a.m. Sunday on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (first offense). Jack was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

