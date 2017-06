Submitted Photo

These young people were awarded the 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish Inc. 2017 Scholarships. Shown from left are President Clarence Robinson Jr., Kamryn Bradford of Patterson High, Christopher Snowden of West St. Mary High, A’Lyrah Jones of Franklin High and Treasurer Tryrone Johnson. Winners not pictured are Jahne Baily of Morgan City High and Destini Catchings of Berwick High.