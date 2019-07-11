10 p.m. update: Barry strengthens off La. coast

Tropical Storm Barry Advisory Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1000 PM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019

...RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT FINDS BARRY A LITTLE STRONGER...

...DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND WIND CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 1000 PM CDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...27.9N 89.4W

ABOUT 85 MI...135 KM SSW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 165 MI...265 KM SE OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 3 MPH...6 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1001 MB...29.56 INCHES

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 89.4 West. Barry is moving toward the west near 3 mph (6 km/h). A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through Friday. A turn toward the northwest is expected Friday night, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday, and then move inland into the Lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) primarily to the south of the center.

The minimum central pressure estimated by data from NOAA and Air Force reconnaissance aircraft is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

