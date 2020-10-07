10 A.M. WEDNESDAY: Hurricane, storm surge watches in effect here; Delta's forecast track bumps west again

BULLETIN

Hurricane Delta Advisory Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

1000 AM CDT Wed Oct 07 2020

...CENTER OF DELTA ABOUT TO EMERGE OFF THE NORTHERN COAST OF THE

YUCATAN PENINSULA...

...STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE WATCHES ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE

NORTHWESTERN AND NORTHERN GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...21.4N 88.0W

ABOUT 65 MI...105 KM WSW OF CABO CATOCHE MEXICO

ABOUT 110 MI...175 KM E OF PROGRESO MEXICO

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...105 MPH...165 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...975 MB...28.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast

from High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including

Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas,

Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the northern Gulf coast from

High Island, Texas, eastward to Grand Isle, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Texas coast from

west of High Island to San Luis Pass. A Tropical Storm Watch has

also been issued along the northern Gulf coast from east of Grand

Isle, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, including the

city of New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

The government of Cuba has discontinued all warnings for Cuba.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* High Island, Texas, to the Alabama/Florida border including

Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas,

Lake Borgne and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

* Cozumel

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* High Island Texas to Grand Isle Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Punta Herrero to Tulum Mexico

* Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass to west of High Island Texas

* East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Bay St. Louis Mississippi,

including New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located

near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 88.0 West. Delta is moving

toward the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A northwestward motion

with a reduction in forward speed is expected over the next 24

hours. A north-northwestward motion is expected by late Thursday,

and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on

Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta

will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, be over

the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and

approach the northern Gulf coast within the hurricane watch area on

Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher

gusts. Re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over

the southern and central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and Delta

is expected to become a major hurricane again. Some weakening is

is forecast as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb (28.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Delta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41

KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT1.shtml.

STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels

in areas of onshore winds by as much as 6 to 9 ft above normal

tide levels along the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula from

Cabo Catoche to Progreso, and 5 to 7 ft above normal tide levels

along the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Cabo

Catoche. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large

and destructive waves.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause

normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters

moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the

following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Pecan Island, LA to Port Fourchon, LA including Vermilion

Bay...7-11 ft

Cameron, LA to Pecan Island, LA...4-7 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake

Borgne...4-6 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...3-5 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...2-4 ft

High Island, TX to Cameron, LA including Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft

Sabine Lake...1-3 ft

Port O'Connor, TX to High Island, TX including Galveston Bay...1-3

ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding

depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane and tropical storm conditions will continue within

the warning area in the Yucatan peninsula during the next few

hours. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch

areas along the Gulf coast by late Thursday night or early Friday

with hurricane conditions possible within the hurricane watch area

by Friday morning.

RAINFALL: Through early Thursday, Delta is expected to produce 4 to

6 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches, across

portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula. This rainfall may result

in areas of significant flash flooding.

Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches

of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches across portions

of the central Gulf Coast north into portions of the Lower to Middle

Mississippi Valley. These rainfall amounts will lead to flash,

urban, small stream, and minor river flooding. As Delta moves

farther inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts,

is expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic this weekend.

SURF: Swells generated by Delta will affect land areas around the

northwestern Caribbean Sea today. Swell will begin to affect

portions of the northern and western Gulf coast on Thursday. These

swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.

$$

Forecaster Brown