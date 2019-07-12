1 p.m. update: Barry inches its way to shore near Intracoastal City

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Barry Intermediate Advisory Number 13A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019

100 PM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

...BARRY MAKES LANDFALL NEAR INTRACOASTAL CITY LOUISIANA AND WEAKENS

TO A TROPICAL STORM...

...DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, HEAVY RAINS, AND WIND CONDITIONS

CONTINUING ACROSS THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...29.8N 92.1W

ABOUT 5 MI...10 KM NE OF INTRACOASTAL CITY LOUISIANA

ABOUT 30 MI...50 KM SSW OF LAFAYETTE LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...70 MPH...115 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...996 MB...29.41 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...

The Hurricane Watch has been discontinued for the Louisiana coast

west of Intracoastal City.

The Hurricane Warning for the Louisiana coast will likely be

discontinued later this afternoon as Barry moves farther inland.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Intracoastal City to Grand Isle

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

* Intracoastal City to Sabine Pass

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Intracoastal City to Biloxi

* Lake Pontchartrain

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Biloxi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the

coastline in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was

located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 92.1 West. Barry is

moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a turn toward

the north-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward

the north on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry

will move through southern Louisiana this afternoon, into central

Louisiana tonight, and into northern Louisiana on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph (115 km/h) with higher

gusts, and these winds are located over water to the southeast of

the center. Weakening is expected as Barry moves farther inland,

and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center. The National Ocean Service station at Eugene

Island, Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 61 mph and a

wind gust of 72 mph.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.41 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key Messages for Barry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Intracoastal City to Shell Beach...3 to 6 ft

Shell Beach to Biloxi MS...3 to 5 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...3 to 5 ft

Biloxi MS to the Mississippi/Alabama border...2 to 4 ft

Lake Maurepas...1 to 3 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of

10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana and

southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches.

Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley and western

portions of the Tennessee Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8

inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches.

This rainfall is expected to lead to dangerous, life threatening

flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring across the Hurricane

and Tropical Storm Warning areas to the east of the center. Wind

gusts to tropical-storm force in squalls are possible along portions

of the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida

Panhandle through tonight.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible through tonight across

the southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama.