‘Colonel Caravan’ Thursday in Morgan City

Mon, 02/04/2019 - 3:14pm

Colonel Caravan, a meet-and-greet with Nicholls State alumni, donors, coaches and administrators, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bay City Bistro, 618 Front St. in Morgan City.

The event is open to all Nicholls alumni, donors and athletic supporters and features hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Attire is business casual.

RSVP at nichollsalumni.org/events, or contact Alumni Director Katherine Mabile at 985-448-4111 or katherine.mabile@nicholls.edu.

