Weidenboerner wins Franklin city marshal race; Patterson rejects two amendments

Patterson voters on Saturday turned down two proposed charter amendments designed to delineate the personnel powers of the mayor and police chief. Two other charter amendments passed.

In Franklin, independent Carla Bourgeois Weidenboerner won big in the race for city court marshal, beating Democrat Rogers C. Washington Sr. 1,185-505, a 70 percent to 30 percent margin, according to complete but unofficial returns. Turnout for this race was just less than 25 percent.

St. Mary voters also helped Republican John Schroeder win election as state treasurer.

In Patterson, Charter Amendment No. 1 would have given unilateral hiring authority to the mayor for all employees except for those in the police department, and allow him to discipline and fire employees with city council approval. The amendment went down to defeat 306-237, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. That’s a margin of 56 percent against to 44 percent for the amendment.

Charter Amendment No. 2 would have given the same power to the police chief for employees in the police department – unilateral power to hire and the power to fire and discipline with council approval. That amendment failed 321-222, a 59 percent to 41 percent margin.

Charter Amendment No. 3, which reduces the public notice time for council meetings from four days to one, passed 431-108, an 80 percent to 20 percent margin. The amendment puts Patterson in line with Louisiana public records law.

Charter Amendment No. 4, which requires an ordinance before city land or other immovable property can be conveyed or leased, passed 394-130, a 75 percent to 25 percent margin.

The voter turnout for the charter amendments was about 14 percent, the Secretary of State’s Office said.

Voters in the Wax Lake East Drainage District passed a 2-mill property tax renewal for 20 years, 721-283, or 72 percent to 28 percent. The tax adds about $5 a year to the tax bill for a primary home valued at $100,000, and $25 to the bill for a $200,000 primary home.

Statewide, former state. Rep. John Schroeder, a Republican, beat Democratic newcomer Derrick Edwards in the race for treasurer, 208,118 to 165,269, a 56 percent to 44 percent margin. This was a special election to replace longtime Treasurer John Kennedy, who was elected to the U.S. Senate last year.

In St. Mary, the vote went for Schroeder 2,083-1,759.