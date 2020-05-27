Vincent June will be interim SLCC chancellor

Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, has appointed Dr. Vincent June as interim chancellor of South Louisiana Community College.

June’s appointment is effective Saturday.

June was appointed interim chancellor as a result of Dr. Natalie Harder accepting the presidency at Coker University in South Carolina. Harder served as chancellor of SLCC for eight years.

“I am pleased that Dr. June has agreed to lead SLCC on an interim basis,” said Sullivan. “Dr. June has 25 years of successful higher education experience. He is very knowledgeable of the greater Acadiana region. With the support of our Board Chairman we believe he is a good fit during this transition period.”

The LCTCS Board of Supervisors will decide on the next steps to select a permanent leader for SLCC.

June joined SLCC in 2016 and currently serves as the vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.

His higher education career spans 25 years, including 17 years as the chief student affairs-enrollment officer at three major institutions: Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida A&M University, and Georgia Perimeter College (now Georgia State University-Perimeter College).

He was a 2014-2015 ACE Fellow with the American Council on Education, where he spent the fellowship year at Cuyahoga Community College-Cleveland, Ohio.

June earned his BS in business and economics from Florida A&M University and received an MBA and Ph.D. in educational leadership and student affairs from Washington State University.