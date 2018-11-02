UPDATED FRIDAY: Links to election stories, videos

Here are links to stories and videos about races St. Mary voters will see on the Nov. 6 ballot:

3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

'Cajun John Wayne' among incumbents who appear to be safe

Policy, not rancor, in 3rd District forum

Video, Part 1

Video, Part 2

Video, Part 3

FANTASY SPORTS PROPOSITION

Fantasy sports proposition on Nov. 6 ballot

SECRETARY OF STATE

Challengers target incumbent at secretary of state forum

Louisiana Spotlight: For Ardoin, incumbent becomes target

Secretary of state candidates knock voter letter

STATE AMENDMENTS

Diverse supporters back jury amendment

What the proposed amendments are all about

Felon rights, gas tax spending measures on Nov. 6 ballot>

DRAINAGE, FIRE DISTRICT TAX PROPOSITIONS

Drainage, fire district renewals on ballot Nov. 6>

ST. MARY SHERIFF

Sheriff forum: Patrols, leadership, tacos

Video Part 1

Video Part 2

Video Part 3

PATTERSON

Candidates talk about Patterson progress

Video: Police chief

Video: City council

Video: Mayor

MORGAN CITY COUNCIL

Video: District 4

BERWICK

Drainage and development: Berwick candidates give their priorities

ST. MARY SCHOOL BOARD

School board, coroner candidates appear at forum

Video: District 9

Video: District 10

ST. MARY CORONER

School board, coroner candidates appear at forum

Video: Coroner