UPDATED WITH EARLY VOTING: St. Mary awaits returns in runoffs, proposition balloting

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in runoffs for Morgan City mayor, two judgeships and other local propositions.

Businessman Lee Dragna and former Parish Councilman Kevin J. Voisin ran to succeed Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi as Morgan City's mayor. Absentee and early votes had Dragna ahead with 619 votes to 449 for Voisin.

In the 16th Judicial District, Iberia Parish Councilwoman Natalie Broussard and Assistant District Attorney Anthony "Tony" Saleme of Morgan City ran for the District F judgeship. The early and absentee votes had 3,940 votes for Saleme to 2,946 for Broussard.

"Alicia" Butler and Roger P. Hamilton Jr., both of Iberia Parish, ran for the District H judge post. The 16th JDC covers St. Mary, St. Martin and Iberia parishes. The early and absentee votes put Hamilton ahead 1,291-816.

Voters in the Morgan City-Amelia area were also asked to set a combined maximum property tax of 7.3 mills for the consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2A, which resulted from the merger of districts serving Morgan City and Amelia. The early and absentee voting had 736 votes against to 339 for.

Recreation District No. 4 voters were asked to approve a 2.24-mill property tax expected to raise $127,000. The no votes were winning the absentee and early votes, 156-9.

A lone state constitutional amendment would allow the governor to appoint up to two out-of-state residents as at-large members on the three state college and university system governing boards. St. Mary early and absentee votes were running against the amendment, 2,046 no votes to 345 yes votes.