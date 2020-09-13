UPDATED 7 P.M. Hurricane warning from Morgan City east

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Sally Intermediate Advisory Number 9A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

700 PM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

...SALLY FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN AND SLOW DOWN...

...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS, AND HEAVY

RAINFALL EXPECTED ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST

STARTING ON MONDAY...

SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...27.9N 86.2W

ABOUT 160 MI...260 KM S OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA

ABOUT 195 MI...315 KM ESE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...996 MB...29.41 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* East of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a

life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within 12 to 24 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sally was

located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 86.2 West. Sally is

moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this

motion is expected to continue through tonight. A slower west-

northwestward motion is expected Monday and Monday night, followed

by a further decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northwest

Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of

Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and

Monday, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the

hurricane warning area Monday night. Sally is expected to move

slowly northward near the southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi

coasts through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sally

is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday, with some additional

strengthening possible before the center crosses the northern Gulf

Coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km)

primarily to the east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.41 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Sally can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC,

and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake

Borgne...7-11 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-7 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL Border...4-7 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...4-6 ft

MS/AL Border to AL/FL Border including Mobile Bay...2-4 ft

AL/FL Border to Chassahowitzka, FL including Pensacola Bay,

Choctawhatchee Bay, and Saint Andrew Bay...1-3 ft

Burns Point, LA to Port Fourchon, LA...1-3 ft

Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm

Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation

values may be higher than those shown above.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

damaging waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane

warning area starting late Monday. Tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area tonight, and are expected within the

warning area beginning Monday.

RAINFALL: Sally is expected to be a slow moving system resulting

in significant flash flooding for the central Gulf Coast Monday

into Wednesday. Sally is expected to produce rainfall of 8 to 16

inches with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the

central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast

Louisiana from Monday through the middle of the week. This rainfall

will likely result in new widespread minor to isolated major

flooding on area rivers.

Sally is forecast to move inland early Wednesday and track into the

Southeast with rainfall of 5 to 10 inches possible across much of

inland Mississippi and Alabama. Flash and urban flooding is

possible, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some

rivers in Mississippi and Alabama.

Further heavy rain is then anticipated across portions of Tennessee,

northern Georgia and western North Carolina. Flash, urban, and

minor river flooding is possible across this region.

Outer bands of Sally are expected to produce additional rainfall of

1 to 3 inches across central and northern Florida through Monday.

This rainfall may produce flash and urban flooding and prolong high

flows and ongoing minor flooding on rivers across central Florida.

TORNADOES: The risk of isolated tornadoes will begin to increase

Monday afternoon and evening over parts of the western Florida

Panhandle, southern Alabama, southern Mississippi, and southeast

Louisiana.

SURF: Swells from Sally are affecting the west coast of the

Florida peninsula, the coast of the Florida Panhandle, and will

be spreading northwestward along the northern Gulf coast through

Monday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf

and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your

local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.