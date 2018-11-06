UPDATED 11:35 P.M.: Higgins headed for outright re-election

First-term U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, who came to prominence with tough-talking Crimestopper spots for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, was re-elected Tuesday in the 3rd Congressional District without the need for a runoff.

With 95 percent of the precincts counted, Higgins, R-Port Barre, had 56 percent of the vote, or 136,871.

His closest challenger is Lafayette Democrat Mimi Methvin, who had 18 percent of the vote, or 43,727.

Methvin, a former federal magistrate from Lafayette, followed the pattern among the challengers to Higgins: She focused on her issues, including coastal restoration and health care reform, while avoiding direct confrontation with Higgins in a year when President Donald J. Trump was a key issue across the country.

The candidate who engaged Higgins most directly was a fellow Republican, Josh Guillory of Youngsville, who criticized Higgins for living outside the 3rd Congressional District.

After winning the right to succeed U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany by upsetting fellow Republican Scott Angelle in 2016, Higgins shed his "Cajun John Wayne" persona and worked on key local issues, including a successful attempt to get money for Port of Morgan City dredging and legislation requiring more inspections for imported seafood.

But he remains a hard-liner on immigration and visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to advocate for a tougher stand.

Districtwide

567 of 567 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

13,477 "Rob" Anderson (DEM) 5%

2,967 Aaron J. Andrus (LBT) 1%

31,387 "Josh" Guillory (REP) 13%

136,871 Clay Higgins (REP) 56%

43,727 Mildred "Mimi" Methvin (DEM) 18%

9,692 Larry Rader (DEM) 4%

7,814 Verone Thomas (DEM) 3%

Total: 245,935

Unofficial Turnout: 48.6%

In St. Mary Parish

51 of 51 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100% Votes

969 "Rob" Anderson (DEM) 6%

161 Aaron J. Andrus (LBT) 1%

1,300 "Josh" Guillory (REP) 8%

10,029 Clay Higgins (REP) 58%

3,081 Mildred "Mimi" Methvin (DEM) 18%

965 Larry Rader (DEM) 6%

748 Verone Thomas (DEM) 4%

Total: 17,253

Unofficial Turnout: 52.0%