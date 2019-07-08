Update on tropical system development

Relayed by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles:

The National Hurricane Center has a high 80 percent chance for tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico. A low pressure area currently over Georgia will move south and be in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. This system is currently forecast to move west across the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall this weekend, somewhere near the southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana coast, possibly as strong as a category one hurricane.

Besides a wind threat for coastal areas later this weekend, there is potential for very heavy rains (over 10 inches) and coastal flooding.

The potential landfall projection will likely change over the next several days, as well as the potential intensity of this tropical system. Stay tuned for updates as we head through this week.