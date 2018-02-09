Two suspects arrested in fatal Jeanerette Mardi Gras shooting

A 22-year-old Baldwin man was captured Thursday on warrants for principal to murder warrant and principal to attempted murder for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release. Another man wanted in the case turned himself in Friday, the Iberia sheriff said.

Thaddeus Gabriel, 22, of Rosebud Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Thursday as a principal to the crimes. Dandre Gabriel, 24, who was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder, came in the next day.

They were wanted in connection with Sunday’s shootings at a Jeanerette Mardi Gras parade.

One victim died at an area hospital, and another man was wounded.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating Thaddeus Gabriel. Gabriel came to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation and was subsequently arrested on the active warrant, Anslum said.

Thaddeus Gabriel was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Kantrell Gabriel, 20, of Jeanerette, wanted as a principal to both crimes, remains at large.

The investigation continues to look into whether anyone else was involved.

Anyone has any information about Kantrell Gabriel's location is asked to call the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 364-8477 (TIPS).