Trump is backing Higgins

President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins in his re-election bid, a day after a report about Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s connection to Higgins’ opponent’s campaign.

“We are pleased to announce our support for Rep. Clay Higgins in his race for reelection to the 3rd District of Louisiana today following a personal endorsement by President Trump,” said Lara Trump, senior adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, in a statement released Thursday. “Clay Higgins is a law and order Congressman who has been a great supporter of President Trump, especially the President’s historic tax cuts that have created new jobs and growth for the people of the 3rd District of Louisiana.”

Higgins said he was “honored” that the president gave his stamp of approval.

“The President has taken historic action to revitalize our nation’s economy and restore America’s standing in the world. I look forward to working with President Trump to keep America great,” Higgins said in a statement.

The endorsement comes one day after a detailed report from Politico about the reaction among some Republicans who were surprised that vocal Trump surrogate Giuliani had endorsed a challenger, rather than the Republican incumbent.

Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, has thrown his support behind the challenger to incumbent U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, causing angst among Republicans and prompting scuttle that the former New York mayor’s new girlfriend is likely behind the seemingly random move, according to a Politico report.

Higgins, R-Port Barre, is being challenged by underdog Republican Josh Guillory. Guiliani told the New York Daily News that he’s dating Jennifer LeBlanc, who identifies herself as the Guillory campaign’s finance director.

“We have a National Enquirer-type situation going on down in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry told Politico.

LeBlanc worked for Higgins until late 2017 until she abruptly split with Higgins, the report says, though the parting was described as “very amicable” by Higgins’ Chief of Staff Kathee Facchiano.

Giuliani will travel to Louisiana on Monday to headline a fundraiser for Guillory, according to the report. Pundits speculate Giuliani’s support might mislead the public into equating it with an endorsement from Trump, who’s received consistent support from Higgins.

“I’m unfazed,” Higgins said in a statement. “My focus is on serving and continuing to deliver wins for Louisiana and America. I stand with President Trump and will continue to help him advance the conservative agenda in Congress.”

The primary election will be held Nov. 6. A potential a runoff would follow on Dec. 8.

“I just think this is not the proper place for (Giuliani) to come down and challenge an existing congressman,” Charlie Buckels, a longtime Republican activist in the state and member of Louisiana’s Republican finance committee, told Politico.

Higgins’ rise in the political ranks began when the tough-talking former St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy and viral Crime Stoppers video star declared his candidacy for Congress late in the 2016 race, he described campaigning for Congress as “descending into the belly of the beast.”

He romped through the primary and knocked off political heavyweight Scott Angelle in the runoff to claim the Acadiana congressional seat.