Statewide burn ban lifted

Tue, 07/16/2019 - 1:40pm

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in conjunction with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, are rescinding the statewide burn ban put in place during the state’s recent tropical weather emergency. The lifting of the order was effective at noon Tuesday, a news release stated.

Local governments, however, still maintain the authority to order their own burn bans if conditions in their areas warrant it.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation with this effort to minimize preventable fire-related incidents from overburdening our first responder community as they worked to address the multitude of emergencies brought upon communities across the state from tropical system Barry,” said Browning.

