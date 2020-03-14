State reports first COVID-19 death

The first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 was reported Saturday by the Governor's Office.

The patient was an Orleans Parish resident, 58, who had underlying health conditions and was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.

The number of positive tests for the virus in Louisiana was at 77 Saturday after a total of 210 tests. As of 4 p.m. Friday, 1,629 U.S. positive tests have been reported, and 41 people have died. Positive tests have been reported in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 today,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I have spoken with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and we send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased

"Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water. This underscores the fact that those with underlying health issues are most at risk from the coronavirus. Those with compromised immune systems and are older should be taking extra precautions to avoid becoming affected with the coronavirus.”

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick