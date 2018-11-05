St. Mary set to vote in heated election

Voters in St. Mary and across the nation will go to the polls Tuesday in one of the most contentious off-year elections in memory.

Nationally, the focus has been on the possibility that Republicans may lose their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. But there is enough local interest in St. Mary to add spice to the campaign.

Nearly 15 percent of St. Mary’s registered voters have already cast early or absentee ballots.

In Louisiana, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Bring your driver’s license, Louisiana state-issued ID “or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature,” according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Any runoffs will be Dec. 8.

The connection between local and national politics here is the 3rd Congressional District, where first-term U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, faces a field of six challengers.

Incumbent Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is being challenged by eight candidates.

Also on the ballot:

—A judge for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal, 1st District, Election Section 2, Division A.

—A successor for Sheriff Mark Hebert, who resigned in January because of an illness in the family. Five candidates are running, including interim Sheriff Scott Anslum.

—The parish coroner post after the resignation of Dr. Chip Metz earlier this year.

—School board members in the three contested districts — 7, 9 and 10.

—In Patterson, the mayor, city council and police chief.

—In Berwick, the mayor and town council.

—In Morgan City, a council member for District 4 to replace James Fontenot, who resigned this year.

—In Baldwin, the town council and police chief.

—Six state constitutional amendments, including No. 2, which would require a unanimous jury verdict for conviction in felony trials. Louisiana and Oregon are now the only states that will allow convictions on 10-2 or 11-1 jury votes.

—A proposition that would authorize fantasy sports gambling in St. Mary. All 64 Louisiana parishes will vote on the measure independently.

—A 5-mill, 10-year property tax renewal for Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 in the Morgan City area.

—A 10-mill, 10-year property tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 3 in the Amelia area.

