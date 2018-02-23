Shooting reported on Louisiana college campus; 2 injured

Fri, 02/23/2018

HAMMOND (AP) — Two people were injured after gunshots were fired early Friday on a college campus in Louisiana, school officials said.
Southeastern Louisiana University spokeswoman Erin Cowser said the incident happened at 3 a.m. Friday near an assembly hall where basketball games and other sports events are held.
Cowser said the shooting apparently stemmed from a fight or altercation involving students and people who aren't enrolled in the school.
She said the incident hasn't forced any closures or cancellations on Friday, a day when the school doesn't have a full schedule of classes.
"The incident is over and done," she said.
It was unclear whether the two people injured were students. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Cowser says no suspects are in custody. Police are investigating.
The school is located in Hammond, about 56 miles northwest of New Orleans.

