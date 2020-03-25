President approves La. request for disaster declaration

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night approved Louisiana request for a major disaster declaration in re-sponse to the spread of COVID-19, the Governor’s Office said.

The declaration allows the federal government to provide additional support for state and local agencies in dealing with this growing public health emergency.

"I want to thank President Trump for his quick action on my request for a major disaster declaration for Louisi-ana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

“Because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, we have overwhelmed our stocks of key resources and supplies for hospitals, first responders and emergency managers. This declaration should allow for additional resources from the federal government and provide us with more tools and equipment to treat the sick and in-crease our hospital capacity.

"We have taken aggressive mitigation measures to flatten our curve, and this Major Disaster Declaration will help us further combat COVID-19 in Louisiana. I am very appreciative of the President’s quick approval of Louisiana's request, and the federal government’s support throughout our response. And I appreciate our Con-gressional delegation’s help in securing this declaration."